Boarding schools and distancing

Sir, – In relation to the Minister for Education’s comments about students’ return to school in September (“All students will not return to school even if social distancing rules are relaxed”, News, May 28th), it will be necessary for his department to remain mindful of the boarding school sector when planning for the upcoming academic year.

With at least 3,500 students travelling from across the country and abroad to take up residence in over 25 boarding schools in the State, the model put forward will have to take account of what is fitting, safe, and implementable across this sector. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN SPARLING,

Corbally,

Limerick.