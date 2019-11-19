Blowing the recovery?

Sir, – Minister for Finance Donohoe welcomed the technical paper published by his department which, he said, “acts as another reminder of the heightened growth in corporation tax receipts in recent years, some of which exceeded even departmental projections” (“Corporation tax receipts up ¤6 billion since 2014”, Business Today, November 16th).

Mr Donohoe should not need yet another report or study to tell him that during his term as Minister for Finance corporation tax receipts have been billions of euro ahead of past experience and of projections. He might, however, benefit from understanding that these receipts should be used not to add to our bloated current expenditures but to produce real value for the future of this country by investing in infrastructure or by reducing our enormous debt levels. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.