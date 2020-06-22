Bloom and grow

A chara, – At this time of year, the Phoenix Park normally hosts the Bloom festival and its loss is another reminder of the seismic impact of the pandemic.

However, it is ironic that the absence of thousands of cars being “conscientiously” parked in the surrounding fields, by visitors to the event, has resulted in these fields being given some respite and a chance to recover a little of their previous status as “wildflower meadows”.

Sometimes silver linings are in the eye of the beholder – blooming marvellous! – Is mise,

KEVIN ROBINSON,

Ashtown,

Dublin 7.