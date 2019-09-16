Blood donors

Sir, – Good news that the restrictions on giving blood by people who lived in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s have been lifted after 15 years (“Ban on blood donations from people who lived in UK during CJD era to end”, News, September 10th).

The change in policy comes as a result of careful analysis of scientific data, something which seems to be out of fashion in a world sceptical of expert opinion.

I understood the scientific arguments of the ban, but it was frustrating, particularly when radio campaigns were run in times of shortage. Soon I hope to resume donating, with text message reminders every three months replacing the “They want your blood” sticky notes that greeted me all those years ago.

Giving blood is a selfless act which benefits our communities in untold ways. – Yours, etc,

DAVID JOHNSON,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.