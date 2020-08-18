Blessings and burdens

Sir, – I was relieved to read Maria Steen’s observation that “children are good . . . and women know this” (“Only a sick society can see children as a burden”, Opinion & Analysis, August 15th). I had thought it was only men and other children who recognised this important reality. I am inclined to dispute what appears to me her over-interpretation of OECD statistical data, however. While the averages reported in their analysis of ideal and actual family sizes were 2.74 and 1.66 respectively, it’s unlikely anyone chose, let alone has, those totals. Presumably many people would like three and have around two. Which, proverbially, of course, ain’t bad.

The headline though appears to be the most bizarre aspect of the article. That a child is a considerable burden is widely recognised, as in the phrase that it takes a village to raise one. And the most developed societies, rather than “sick” ones, acknowledge this explicitly – in the form of a children’s allowance, single-parent allowances, and so on.

A privilege, a responsibility, a necessity and a humbling experience, no doubt – but also a burden that societies should help with. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.