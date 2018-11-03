Blasphemy referendum vote
Sir, – Thirty-five per cent voted No in the recent blasphemy referendum.
Thus in a third “values” referendum in a row, around or just above a third of those voting have rejected the unanimous position of the liberal political and news media establishment.
This is a significant, albeit minority, part of the electorate. It is an anomaly, indeed a flaw, in our system that, unlike in nearly every other democracy, this viewpoint has minimal representation at political level or in the media. – Yours, etc,
CIARÁN CONNOLLY,
Dublin 5.