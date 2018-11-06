Sir, – Ciarán Connolly (November 4th) argues that because a third voted No in the blasphemy referendum, that viewpoint should have had greater representation at political or media level than it had.

Given that the referendum had a 43.79 per cent turnout, it means – according to your letter-writer’s logic – that the 56.21 per cent who stayed at home deserve greater representation than his viewpoint and that, even if we accept his conclusion, that only 15.4 per cent (out of the 43.79 per cent turnout) deserve the representation he calls for.

Moreover, given that the blasphemy referendum passed in every constituency throughout the country, the media and political establishment did not discriminate against his position in the manner he suggests. – Yours, etc,

LUKE PROCTOR,

Manchester,

United Kingdom.