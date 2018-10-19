A chara, – Ivana Bacik claims that some of the arguments being made against the blasphemy referendum are “facile” (“Blasphemy referendum offers chance to remove dangerous law”, Opinion & Analysis, October 16th). She then goes on to counter them with hyperbole, arguing the law as it stands is “dangerous”. So dangerous that under the provision only one case concerning it has come before the courts since the Constitution was enacted, and one which was essentially laughed out of court. In truth, the only danger exposed by this referendum is a rising intolerance among secular ideologues of all things religious in the public square. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.