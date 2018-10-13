Sir, – Colum Kenny (October 12th) accuses me of “crusading” for a Yes vote in the blasphemy referendum on the basis of one letter I wrote to The Irish Times pointing out that Pakistan uses our constitutional ban of blasphemy to justify its own persecution of its Christian, Hindu and Muslim religious minorities. He then repeats his previous support for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s call for laws to promote “religious tolerance”. Prof Kenny overlooks the fact that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation consists of Saudi Arabia, Libya, Pakistan and many other states not exactly noted for respect for minority faiths. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside, Dublin 13.