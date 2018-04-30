Blame and the economic crash

Sir, – The debate that has arisen from your editorial on April 25th on the causes of the austerity has deteriorated into a row about whether it was caused by public service pay or by bank lending.

Surely both contributed to the fact that in 2010 Ireland suffered a world-class collapse due to a record government deficit. Surely both contributed to the fact that we are still putting up with the consequent problems.

The decisions which caused the collapse were made by a small number of our most powerful citizens in charge of our most powerful institutions.

Having a row about shifting blame to everyone else is just a distraction. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton, Dublin 13.

Sir, – I blame the parents. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.