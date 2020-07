Sir, – Further to Noel Costello’s Irishman’s Diary of July 6th, I once won 10 shillings for the Sunday Press children’s crossword competition. The arrival of a postal order for said amount was a thrill indeed. – Yours, etc,

JOHN WILLIAMS,

Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sir, – I’ve always regretted that I didn’t win the Sunday Press “Spot the Ball” competition. – Yours, etc,

JAMES QUINN,

Rochester,

Michigan, US.