Birth question on census should change

Sir, – I noticed that the next census will take place in 2021.

My experience of the last census was upsetting as an adopted person. There was a question that asked, how many children did you give birth to? However, there was no question that asked, how many children did you adopt? So my adoptive mother could not acknowledge my existence.

Yet there I was in Dublin filling out the form detailing my life and birth. Having checked online, I see that this question has not been altered in any way for the census that will take place in 2021. One hundred thousand adoptees face a level of discrimination that is hard to stomach in modern Ireland, and that has to change. – Yours, etc,

NOELLE BROWN,

Adoption Rights Activist,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.