Birdsong and our feathered friends

Sir, – Are there more birds around and much louder or is it that I take the time to see and hear them now? – Yours, etc,

JOHN HURLEY,

Clarina,

Co Limerick.

A chara, – Eve Parnell (Letters April 23rd) suggests we drop some crumbs to our feathered friends in appreciation of the beautiful birdsong. We should also make sure the bird-bath is well topped up. All that singing and entertainment must be thirsty work!– Is mise,

NC NÍ MHAOLCHATHA,

Baile Átha Cliath 16.

Sir, – Please don’t feed bread to our beautiful birds. Bread makes birds ill. Instead feed them birdseed, oats, chopped lettuce, peas, corn and cooked rice. They will thank you for it with their melodies! – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.