Birds of a feather

Sir, – I found the front-page photograph in Tuesday’s Irish Times both beautiful and amusing (Nick Bradshaw, December 29th). Spot the odd bird out. For in among all those sandpipers was a lone oystercatcher. I loved the photo. A refreshing moment for us all in the poignant times we are living in. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH NEUMANN,

Newcastle,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Along the river Dodder, birds twitter, chirp, thrill, caw, quack and coo. Not one of them mentions Covid. Our birds have been a true blessing in 2020. Long may they sing! – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.