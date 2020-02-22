Birds of a feather

Sir, – The lesson from the last two general elections must surely be that TDs opting to be part of government are akin to turkeys voting for Christmas. All that awaits them is dog’s abuse from all sides, particularly the media, zero thanks for their efforts on behalf of the State, and a good chance of being dismissed at the next election by an ever-more disgruntled electorate .

The turkey at least has the satisfaction of knowing that someone will appreciate its sacrifice.

The opposition bench is surely the safer perch. – Yours, etc,

NICHOLAS O’CONNOR,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16