Biden’s moment

Sir, – My father liked to quote Mark Twain: “Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” What has been taking place with the US presidency over the past four years has been troubling. Somehow it seems that the “right thing“ in terms of societal behaviour has be become obscured.

Very early on in his presidency a Trump spokesperson referred to “alternative facts” in reference to an underwhelming inauguration attendance. This was ominous and quickly it became clear that facts were no longer sacred but merely the instruments of spin. There was no “right thing”. There was no moral compass. To dissemble was policy. Winning was everything.

Let’s hope that US president-elect Joe Biden’s intended behaviour will reinstil our collective determination to “do the right thing”.

Let’s gratify some people, astonish the rest.

We are all capable of it. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BURY,

Ashford,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I note that the least-worst candidate won the recent US presidential election.

In an imperfect world, that is about as good as it gets. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY.

Cloneyheigue,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Donald J Trump, a one-term impeached president.

Ouch! – Yours, etc,

NUALA DELANEY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – How the hell are we supposed to celebrate the defeat of the thoroughly narcissistic Donald Trump? Perhaps the powers that be might consider introducing an ad hoc one-day moratorium on the present prohibition on pubs opening? I’d certainly drink to that! – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.