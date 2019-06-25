Bicycle video: a two-way street?

Sir, – As a person who has been cycling for 50 and also driving a car for approximately 48 years, I can see the dangers facing road users, both cyclists and motorists.

Your article (Conor Lally, June 22nd) states the police are using cyclists video evidence to prosecute drivers who drive dangerously in the proximity of cyclists.

I have a lot of dash cam video of cyclists cycling dangerously, with no hands on the handlebars, cycling on the wrong side of the road, breaking red lights, etc. If I submit this evidence to the Garda will they vigorously pursue these cyclists so they can be convicted of an offence? – Yours, etc,

PADDY HENNESSY,

Crumlin, Dublin 12.