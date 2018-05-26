Bibles at polling stations

Sir, – I am getting in touch regarding the practice of a Bible being visible and present on tables in polling stations.

I am a professional working in the area of behaviour change, particularly in public policy. Research in this area indicates that the practice of putting a Bible on tables in polling stations is effectively implementing two key tools to influence behaviour – namely priming and affect. Priming describes how our our acts are often influenced by subconscious cues, and affect describes how our emotional associations can powerfully shape our actions.

For those who may be wrestling with their conscience about doing what they feel is the “right” thing to do, in spite of their religion, seeing a bible on the table where they collect their polling card is effectively a political “nudge” in favour of one side.

The reason for having a bible is to “swear an oath” on identity. We are required to bring photo ID and our polling cards to vote.

This should be enough to prove our identity – otherwise the system does not work and needs to be reformed.

This needs to be changed, and Bibles removed from view in polling stations. – Yours, etc,

ARLENE FINN,

Galway.