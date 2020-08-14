Beyond the Pale

Sir, – To some citizens of Leinster, a glorious opportunity has arisen. Those who yearn for the return of the Pale now have a chance to erect permanent borders. Honestly, we really don’t mind.

In bad times you ignore us anyway, and drone on about the fact that there isn’t a rapid-transit link from the airport to the city centre.

In good times, you buy up all the holiday homes and occupy them for two weeks a year, indignantly wondering why you don’t get the best table in the restaurant.

In return, we promise not to go beyond the Obama Plaza without paying a toll.

We’re generally not up there anyway, except around the end of September. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KELLY,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.