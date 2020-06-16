Betty Ann Norton, an inspirational teacher

Sir, – Betty Ann Norton’s inspirational teaching of voice and acting enriched the lives and expanded the horizons of many generations of Dublin children, including mine (Obituary, June 13th).

She introduced hundreds if not thousands to a wide expanse of literature ranging from The Greeks to Shakespeare to Joyce and beyond. She taught us to embrace great texts without fear, and with her rambunctious mantra of “sock it to’em baby!”, she unlocked joy and confidence in even the most apprehensive young person.

Unlike other teachers, she did not accompany us to competitions such as Feis Maitiú, having instilled in us a conviction that we were young professionals, ready for whatever we faced.

It is no surprise that many of Betty Ann’s pupils went on to be household names in theatre, film, business and the media.

As one of her past pupils, I deeply regret her passing, and revisit in gratitude and poignance the ever-fixed mark she made on our lives. – Yours, etc,

LUCY MOYLAN,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.