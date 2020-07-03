Better to travel in hope?

Sir, – If Dr Tony Holohan thinks I’m staying around this damp and miserable country for the whole of this “summer”, he can think again.

I’ll take my chances! I need to see the sun or I’ll go insane! – Yours, etc,

K NOLAN,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I have been reading the articles, opinion pieces and letters regarding travelling abroad for holidays. This year the pandemic has prevented me from travelling to the Seychelles and Bora Bora. Before what prevented me was that I simply could not afford it.

Next year it may prevent me from enjoying a six-month luxury cruise or a month in the presidential suite in the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Ah well. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GARVEY,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.