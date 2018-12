Sir, – May I correct some factual errors recently introduced in correspondence from Canon Ronnie Clarke (Letters, December 20th)?

The Bethany Home was a single institution, not a group of “homes” as referred to in that correspondence, and the home was neither owned nor managed by the Church of Ireland. – Yours, etc,

JANET MAXWELL,

Head of Synod Services,

Church of Ireland House,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.