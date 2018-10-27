Best left in the shade

Sir, – One can’t help but notice that the “50 Shades Freed trailer” of February 5th has remained in the “most viewed video” section of the website of The Irish Times for some time. Is it possible that you can record the number of weeks it remains there? It may have a chance of breaking Paddy Reilly’s 1980s record of 72 weeks in the charts with Low Lie the Fields of Athenry. Or maybe you could remove it and put something newsworthy in its place? – Yours, etc,

LEONARD CAWLEY,

Sutton,

Co Dublin.