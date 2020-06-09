Sir, – Seeking novel ways to fill the idle hours, I decided to conduct a best-dressed garden birds competition.

There was a good entry. The waistcoat section was particularly strong, with the robin displaying a nicely toned red, the grey wagtail chose an attractive yellow, and the chaffinch wore a very nice reddish pink. However, the bullfinch was a bit ostentatious with a particularly aggressive scarlet creation.

In selecting the winner, I was looking for an overall dress sense showing a combination of class and sophistication. The pied wagtail, wearing an immaculate morning dress suit, would not have been refused entry to the royal enclosure at Ascot, and the blue tit chose a gorgeously cheeky outfit of blue, yellow and black, with a nicely toned blue bonnet projecting a picture of restrained but confident elegance.

At the end of the day, I awarded the prize for best-dressed garden bird to the goldfinch, with an endearing red, black and white head-dress and wearing a perfectly matched jacket of brown, black and yellow. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.