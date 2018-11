Sir, – Recently deceased film director Bernardo Bertolucci’s Irish maternal grandmother (Donald Clarke, Film, November 27th) was not his only Irish connection.

In his 1996 film Stealing Beauty, the character that legendary Irish actor Donal McCann played (a sculptor) uttered the immortal words “There’s one thing I miss though – The Gravediggers. The best pub in Dublin”. – Yours, etc,

MARK LAWLER,

Kilmainham, Dublin 8.