Bertie Ahern back in the headlines

Sir, – Further to “Ahern addresses House of Commons select committee” (News, February 13th), are we witnessing the belated rehabilitation of Bertie Ahern in the national media?

Hardly a day goes by now without him being asked for his views on whatever the burning issue of the day is.

He is positively more ubiquitous than the grey squirrel!

If there isn’t a prestigious job waiting for him in Europe or on the broader international stage, might a suitably redeemed Bertie bide his time with a view to throwing his hat into the ring in the next race for the Park? – Yours, etc,

PAUL

DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.