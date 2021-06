Sir, – According to “No benchmarking process before €80,000 increase approved for Watt’s role, says civil servant” (News, June 2nd), the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath had chosen to agree the remuneration package as long as the figure did not exceed € 300,000.

How convenient that the new figure for the top-level job of secretary general in the Department of Health came in at €292,000 .

Not very scientific! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.