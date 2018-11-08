Sir, – Being Irish in Britain is an enriching experience. Not for nothing is Liverpool, for example, considered the 33rd county of Ireland. The Irish here have become the new elite, occupying key roles in all aspects of commerce, the media, industry, the judiciary and the arts.

The contribution they make to the development and advancement of the socioeconomic fabric of Britain is immeasurable and greatly appreciated this side of the water. – Yours, etc,

FRANK GREANEY,

Formby,

Liverpool.