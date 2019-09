Sir, – For the sustainability of our rural communities, it has to be hoped that the recent protests have awoken our Government, finally, from the spell of export and employment growth that has been so well woven by the beef processors.

While these are worthy goals in themselves, our Government should never have allowed our beef sector to become a zero-sum game for producers. – Yours, etc,

PJ O’MEARA,

Newtownadam,

Cahir,

Co Tipperary.