Beam me up

Sir, – If the Dublin Chamber has warned that the proposed location for the Dublin Airport MetroLink train station is too far away from the airport’s terminals (“Metro’s airport stop too far from terminals, say chamber”, Business, June 4th), perhaps a solution could be found in the establishment of a teleportation network to cover the distance unaccounted for. The speculated completion date of 2040 sounds so futuristic that it seems only right to contemplate travel possibilities that do not subscribe to what will, by then, be seen as outdated understandings of relativity. – Yours, etc,

NORA DOORLEY,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The concerns being expressed by the Dublin Chamber regarding the proposed location for the Dublin Airport MetroLink train station bring to mind a time long gone when Donegal had a rail network. Why, asked the visitor, are the stations so far out of town in this county? Well, replied the local sage, if the stations had been built in town, they would have been too far from the tracks! – Yours, etc,

STUART SCOTT,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.