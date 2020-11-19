Battling the pandemic – still in it together?

A chara, – Why is the Government so jittery? The Minister for Health publicising in advance that he is bringing a memo to Cabinet regarding heightening enforcement powers and fines for outdoor drinking, and then having to announce that it was a non-runner due to opposition in Cabinet, seems to me to show that this Government is not on top of its brief and is in reactive mode.

I’m all for more transparency in how we are governed but, lads, seriously! – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Drimnagh,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – I fully agree with David McConnell’s analysis (“Ireland has only one way to avoid entering third lockdown”, Opinion & Analysis, November 18th) but it is not complete.

The state of Victoria imposed a curfew from 8pm to 5am for six weeks and then eased it slightly from 9pm to 5am for another three.

I believe this is what we need in Ireland to prevent gatherings such as we saw last weekend in Dublin.

Otherwise, under the present restrictions, and if there is any easing as we get nearer to Christmas, such gatherings will certainly multiply. – Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN DENHAM,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – David McConnell makes a strong case for a zero-Covid policy, “shown to work . . . in the seven separate states of Australia”.

It should work in the 27 counties then (Australia has only six states). – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – Abiding by Level 5 restrictions is proving easier than listening to interviewees being continuously asked questions which they cannot be expected to have answers for. “When will the numbers be low enough to exit level 5?” “When will the vaccine be rolled out ?”

Please give our scientists and medical people a break. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTINA LANGAN,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.

Sir, – It looks as if the Government will not “draught” any new laws and has instead bottled the issue. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’SULLIVAN,

Rochestown,

Cork.

Sir, – When is the Government going to stop treating us like children? Promises, broken promises, reprimands, punishments. We deserve to know what is ahead for the month of December, no matter what that may be.

Let us at least have some idea of what plans we can make for families to get together for Christmas. Don’t keep us living in purgatory. – Yours, etc,

DIANE CAHILL,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.