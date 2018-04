Sir, – It would appear that the beard has gone to the head of Louis Hogan (April 30th). If the bearded ones are that attached to their facial fuzz, and are content with the risk of being confused with a hipster, then let them grow them. When it comes to battle, never bring a moustache to a beard fight. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.