Bats and the felled trees

Sir, – Would somebody remind the OPW that bats are a protected species and many of them roost in mature deciduous trees in the Phoenix Park?

Despite this, many of these trees have been felled. For instance, nearly 100 mature chestnut trees were felled along the Furze Road and replaced with (London) plane trees, apparently to honour the centenary of 1916.

The fact that many of the trees were probably in situ at the time of the Rising and provided a home for numerous bats (and enjoyment for countless conker- gathering children) seems to have been of little signicance for the OPW.

Surely as clear an example of Orwellian “double-speak” as it is possible to envisage. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN ROBINSON,

Ashtown, Dublin 7.