Barking up the wrong tree

Sir, – My dog, ever rambunctious beast that he is, engaged in some robust but playful interaction with another dog in Carysfort Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin (designated as a dog park by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council). The custodian of the other animal was concerned enough by his behaviour to ask me “Is your dog normally aggressive?”.

What could I answer but, “only on the bell curve of being a dog”?

Do people seriously expect dog guardians to conduct a psychiatric assessment of their four-legged charges or to pay for pooch personality therapy before going out for walkies?

Who knew of this new normal? – Yours, etc,

CHRISSIE BYRNE,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.