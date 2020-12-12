Barack Obama’s legacy

Sir, – Michiko Kakutani’s interview is the latest of many warm and fuzzy articles published by The Irish Times about Barack Obama (Books, December 10th). Reading these articles it is hard to remember that Mr Obama headed an administration that mercilessly prosecuted legitimate whistleblowers, gleefully exploited the surveillance capabilities of big tech, and killed many people through drone strikes, including innocent bystanders. Admittedly the job of president of the United States is not an easy one and requires difficult compromises and hard choices, but Mr Obama was no idealist and his legacy requires a much tougher scrutiny than it is currently being given. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN McMAHON,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.