Banning single-use plastic

Sir, – Congratulations to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council on its initiative in banning single-use plastics for takeaway food (“Fines of ¤500 proposed for single-use plastics”, News, February 13th). There is no reason why our next government cannot introduce this quickly as a national initiative. What a wonderful start it would be, signalling a new era of responsible, environmentally conscious government, and it would be an “early win” for a new taoiseach. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.