Sir, – Yesterday I was in an AIB branch and requested a withdrawal of money to include €200 or €100 notes. “We don’t give out any bigger notes than €50.” No problem, I said. Can I order some? After backroom consultation, the answer was no, I couldn’t. There was no demand for €100 notes, I was told, even though I was standing in the bank requesting same. – Yours, etc,

DAVID O’LEARY,

Managing Director,

Howth Junction

Business Centre,

Kilbarrack,

Dublin 5.