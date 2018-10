Sir, – You report that both Bank of Ireland and AIB were scored zero for both culture and customer satisfaction by banking research firm Lafferty Group (“Bank of Ireland trails quality list of 500 banks globally”, Business, October 24th). Yet the banks are striving for the return of bonuses, based on performance. Does that indicate that bank management attach little importance to such matters? – Yours, etc,

TIM McCORMICK,

Dublin 6.