Sir, – I can relate to Anne Marie Kennedy’s bemusement (“Banking requests that don’t add up”, November, 29th).

I, too, received a letter from Bank of Ireland, requesting copies of photo ID and postal address verification. I could present copies by post, by email or in person at a Bank of Ireland branch. The word “copies” was mentioned eight times in the letter. I presented a copy of my phone bill and driving licence at my local branch but was told, “No, we must have originals. We have to photocopy both sides of the licence.” Next time I’ll send the originals by email! – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS McGOWAN,

Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.