Sir, – I’ve been a Bank of Ireland customer for about 30 years. Just yesterday I received, in the post, a four-page document asking for verification of my postal address. I’ll just leave that there.

They also need photo ID, and considering that the last thing they want to see in the bank is my face, I’m scratching my head. – Yours, etc,

ANNE MARIE KENNEDY,

Craughwell, Co Galway.