Sir, – While trying to relieve the boredom in the queue in the bank I listened to the piped music. To my surprise it was a version of “When I am laid in earth” from Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell, with the libretto by Nahum Tate.

“When I am laid in earth may my wrongs create no trouble in thy breast. Remember me, but Ah forget my fate”.

Are they trying to tell us something? – Yours, etc,

ITA McCORMACK,

Maynooth, Co Kildare.