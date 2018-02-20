Banking on history

Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter bemoans the ugly impersonality which pervades Irish banks, as well he might (Opinion & Analysis, February 17th). As a historian, he must have seen it coming! Marx and others warned us that we would all become alienated as soon as capitalism – with the help of technology – managed to identify each citizen as nothing more than a calculable resource. – Yours, etc,

GABRIEL ROSENSTOCK,

Gleann na gCaorach,

Co Átha Cliath.

Sir, – Surely an historian of such great repute must from his research have confirmed the old Irish belief that “Irish banks are only for those who have money , not for those who need it”. – Yours, etc,

GERRY O’MAHONY,

Dublin 4.