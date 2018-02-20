Banking on history
Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter bemoans the ugly impersonality which pervades Irish banks, as well he might (Opinion & Analysis, February 17th). As a historian, he must have seen it coming! Marx and others warned us that we would all become alienated as soon as capitalism – with the help of technology – managed to identify each citizen as nothing more than a calculable resource. – Yours, etc,
GABRIEL ROSENSTOCK,
Gleann na gCaorach,
Co Átha Cliath.
Sir, – Surely an historian of such great repute must from his research have confirmed the old Irish belief that “Irish banks are only for those who have money , not for those who need it”. – Yours, etc,
GERRY O’MAHONY,
Dublin 4.