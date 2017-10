Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter’s (Opinion & Analysis, October 22nd) piece on financial regulation, or the lack of it, refers to the recent “baking” inquiry. I assumed a typo. But on reflection, since the banks have had their cake and eaten it for so long . . . Yours, etc,

IAN d’ALTON,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

A chara, – Was the “baking” inquiry mentioned by Diarmaid Ferriter set up to investigate cooking the books? – Is mise,

LOMAN Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.