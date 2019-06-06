Bankers and bonuses

Sir, – The existence of bonuses for bank executives in itself has never been the problem. It is the key performance measures they are set to achieve these, and in effect the behaviours that these drove, that caused such appalling outcomes.

Return variable pay so that banks can keep talent, but put independent oversight across these measures so that the wider community is protected. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

O’LEARY,

Dublin 2.

A chara, – My heart leaped when I saw this headline on the front page of Wednesday’s Irish Times, “Lane urges return of bankers’ bonuses” (News, June 4th).

All those bonuses from the boom years are to be repaid to taxpayers! About time too.

Ah, bless my innocence!

As I read on, I realised that my usual wishful thinking had been shattered yet again.

But I can dream. – Is mise,

SEÁN O’KIERSEY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Now that bonuses for bankers are about to make a comeback, can light-touch regulation be far behind?

Let’s hope that the landing really is a soft one next time. – Yours, etc,

ANNE DILLON,

Dublin 9.