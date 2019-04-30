Bankers and bonuses

Sir, – I read with interest Mark Paul’s article “Ireland does not need a posse of super-charged, bonus-snorting bankers” (Business Opinion, April 26th).

Two questions come to mind. Could the Irish banking system collapse if bankers get paid less than they think they’re worth? I doubt that very much.

Conversely, could the Irish banking system collapse if bankers get paid more than we think they’re worth?

We already found out the answer to that question, and continue to pay the bill for it. – Yours, etc,

JAMES

CONROY,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.