Sir, – I called to my nearest Bank of Ireland branch on Thursday to withdraw some cash. As the ATM was out of order I was informed that the teller could accept a lodgment but could not advance cash as they were unable to check my balance.

I went to the nearby Ulster Bank ATM and withdrew cash from my Bank of Ireland account. I’m flummoxed by the logic. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK Mc GLYNN,

Inver, Co Donegal.