Ballet schools – the dancer and the dance

Sir, – Congratulations to Ellen O’Riordan on her report (News, November 23rd) highlighting the plight of ballet teachers and their students around the country. Zoom is not ideal for teaching classical ballet as the work is highly technical and requires the teacher to be present in the classroom.

A ballet class is an important part of a young dancer’s education as it promotes good physical and mental wellbeing.

Many have been deprived of this since last March! – Yours, etc,

NADIA QUICK,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.