Balancing political and scientific advice

A chara, – The German playwright Bertolt Brecht wrote that “the purpose of science is not to open a door to infinite wisdom but to set a limit on infinite error.” That advice still holds true in these days of politicians trying to balance scientific advice against political pragmatism.

The other definition which may assist politicians in their difficult task of balancing public health with economic realities is a WHO definition: “Health is a state of social, physical and mental wellbeing, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. – Is mise,

Dr VINCENT KENNY,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.