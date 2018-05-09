Balance and pay imbalance

Sir, – As reported (Front page, May 7th), the Government is to legislate to redress the pay differentials as between the sexes. That is great news!

However, it seems the Government is unaware of the pay disparities that exist between new entrants and those doctors, nurses, midwives and teachers currently in post in its employment. This is despite legislation which stipulates equal pay for work of equal value.

One wonders therefore whether the Government is legislating merely to justify its existence since the concept of government for the common good appears to be foreign to the current crop of politicians with bums on seats in the Oireachtas. – Yours,etc,

LORETTO BROWNE,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.