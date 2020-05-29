Bailing out the airlines

Sir, – Hopefully, when the airlines come looking for subventions and bailouts, they will be invited to contact the “customer support line” and asked to dial one for subvention requests before being made wait for 30 minutes to be told that “all agents are currently busy at the moment” and that “due to the high volume of inquiries there may be significant delays in responding to queries”. Repeat every day for the next three months!

The airlines and the travel industry in general have behaved disgracefully during the crisis and treated their supposedly valued customers like mugs.

None of them should receive a cent from the taxpayer. – Yours, etc,

PAT MAWE,

Passage West. Cork.